52.4% of county receives first dose

Chaffee County Public Health reported Thursday that to date 52.4 percent of Chaffee County’s population has received at least a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Today a drive-through vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Chaffee County Fairgrounds with the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, newly received by public health.
As of Thursday there were still appointments available for today’s clinic and a first dose Pfizer clinic Tuesday, which will be public health’s last first dose mass vaccination clinic until there is a need or demand to reconvene, Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said.
“We will still continue vaccinations through closed Points of Distribution and by appointment through our regular immunization clinics, she said.
As of Thursday, public health reported a total of 9,184 people in Chaffee County had received first doses of Pfizer and Moderna, with 350 having received the Johnson & Johnson single dose.
A total of 6,388 second doses of the double dose vaccines had also been administered in the county.
Vaccinations were opened up to the general public ages 16 and older as of April 2.
Public health continues to remind those who have been fully vaccinated that they should continue to avoid medium to large gatherings with people from different households and should continue to wear well-fitting masks and practice physical distancing while in public and in the workplace to minimize public spread of the virus.
In Chaffee County 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified during the last seven days, bringing the pandemic total to 1,069 cases.
Of the latest cases, 12 are from the south end of the county and six are from the north end. All are resting at home.
The age breakdown of the most recent cases includes:
Younger than 18 1
18-29 4
30-39 3
40-49 3
50-59 1
60-69 5
70 and older 1
A third outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex was listed as resolved as of Wednesday by the state public health department.
An outbreak at Chaffee County Detention Center, however was declared active as of Sunday with a total of nine cases including six detainees and three staff members.
Across the state, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows a pandemic total of 474,053 cases with 6,294 deaths due to COVID-19.
The current seven day moving average of new cases is 1,369 per day.
The state’s seven day positivity rate has moved up to 5.61 percent over the last week.
To date 1,941,195 Coloradans had received a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and 1,168,890 were fully immunized with a second dose or with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Log on to https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/ to make an appointment for upcoming vaccine clinics in Chaffee County.
