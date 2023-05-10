There was no major economic data in the calendar today, but sentiment was cautious on worries about the U.S. debt ceiling.
President Joe Biden is meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday for their first meeting in three months as they press to forge a deal.
Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve’s latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey released yesterday indicated that banks continued to tighten lending standards, but the tightening was not as severe as feared given the recent stress in the banking sector.
Nevertheless, with banks less willing to lend and demand for loans weakening, economic growth and inflation will likely slow further in the quarters ahead.
Yields were little changed ahead of the U.S. inflation report tomorrow, and the dollar was slightly higher.
The focus for the markets this week will be the April consumer price index data coming out tomorrow.
The Fed hinted that last week’s interest rate hike could be the last, but the path forward continues to hinge on inflation.
Headline CPI is expected to rise 5 percent, matching the prior month’s increase.
Core inflation is expected to tick down to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent but remain uncomfortably high for the Fed.
Analysts said they think that the trend of disinflation that has been established over the past six months will continue, but not in a straight line.
Supply chains have largely normalized, and home-price growth and rents have been slowing for months and are now likely to start showing up in the official inflation data.
Consumer demand is also moderating.
However, with the labor market still tight, policymakers are laser-focused on services inflation, which tents to be driven by wage growth.
Today President Biden hosts Congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.
Analysts said they doubt today’s meeting will yield a resolution, as both parties are holding steady on their demands for a debt-ceiling increase.
Republicans are demanding accompanying spending cuts, while Democrats are seeking a “clean” increase to the debt limit.
Analysts said they maintain their view that Washington brinkmanship is likely to ramp up in the coming weeks, but expect a deal to be reached eventually.
There is a possibility that this could include a short-term deal that would buy more time for larger budget negotiations.
The so-called “X-date,” when the U.S. would need to raise or suspend the debt limit, could come as soon as June 1, and headlines and anxiety over the issue along with market volatility are likely to pick up.
The path to an agreement looks complicated, but we do not think the worst-case scenario of a U.S. government default is a high probability.
A likely scenario is that Congress could pass an extension until Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends.
