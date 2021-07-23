Salida City Council unanimously passed Resolution 2021-27 Tuesday, adopting a climate action plan for the city.
The resolution had no public comment option, and prior to the vote Councilman Mike Pollock suggested holding off to allow for more public input, saying he didn’t want to see pushback or misunderstandings.
Council decided to move forward because committee meetings about the action plan had taken place for the last 18 months.
Mayor P.T. Wood said that the action plan is more like a comprehensive plan, laying out steps toward the future, than a land use code, which sets regulations.
Steps listed in the plan include:
• Discourage or place fee or ban on single-use plastic bags.
• Incentivize deconstruction over demolition and create a salvage yard for deconstructed building materials.
• Place “air pollution disclosure” labels on gas pumps, similar to the surgeon general’s warnings on cigarettes.
• Promote zero-emission and driverless technologies to expand mobility services.
• Require electric vehicle charging stations, or electric vehicle readiness, in all new commercial, multi-family and single-family construction.
• Provide free public electric vehicle charging stations.
• Enable a greater percentage of workforce to live near work.
• Create and expand no-car zones.
• Establish carbon dioxide fees on fossil-fuel vehicles at purchase or registration.
• Establish congestion fees on fossil-fuel vehicles in designated areas or for driving during high-use times.
• Tax gasoline sales locally or regionally.
Councilman Harald Kasper said, “This whole thing was started by citizens coming to council. It’s not the council’s plan, it’s the citizen plan, it’s a living plan. The whole community is encouraged to help. I hope this is not increasing the tribalism that is so popular in this country. I don’t agree that we are hurrying; we are 50 years behind.”
“In the grand scheme of things, when I hear things like consumer choice when we are talking about a planetary emergency, it sounds to me like we are on the ark and I have a neighbor who just likes drilling holes,” Councilman Justin Critelli said. “It affects my pursuit of happiness if my neighbor is destroying the planet I live on.”
The full action plan can be found in the city’s latest meeting packet at https://mccmeetings.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/salidaco-pubu/MEET-Packet-d7be6183574049a1a9e8ad623e00dbf5.pdf.
Council also unanimously passed Resolution 2021-26, adopting the 2021-2022 policy statement for the Colorado Communities for Climate Action.
Council heard the final reading and conducted a public hearing for an ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium on submission, acceptance, processing and approval of any application for a short-term rental license, declaring an emergency, which will allow the ordinance to take effect immediately.
After hearing public comment from several citizens, including developers Walt Harder and Tom Pokorny, council passed the resolution with two amendments, shortening the time from nine months to three months and excluding any developments with which the city already has an agreement.
In other business, council unanimously passed a resolution amending the fee schedule regarding water and wastewater tap fees for multifamily residences.
Currently if a residential development has three or more living units, they are charged at 75 percent of a single-family unit, or about $10,641 per unit. For a 20-unit apartment building, the developer would pay about $213,000 in system development fees.
The resolution changes the fee structure to charge them as commercial units if the living units are rented and meet other conditions.
That would set the fee for a 20-unit apartment building at about $97,000.
Council also unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with Chaffee County regarding building inspections and an intergovernmental funding agreement for the Chaffee Housing Authority.
