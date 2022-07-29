Large animals including beef, swine, sheep and goats were officially weighed in Wednesday for the Chaffee County Fair 4-H competition.
Fifty-eight 4-Hers brought 125 large animals, totaling 53,348 pounds or 26.674 tons, to the weigh-in at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Competitions for animal quality and showmanship were held Thursday.
The largest group of animals shown this year was swine with 85 animals shown by 46 youngsters.
Eighteen 4-Hers showed 22 steers, five showed 8 goats and six showed 10 sheep.
The number of large animals was up this year from the 95 shown last year: 50 pigs, 21 steers, 12 goats and 12 sheep.
