Salida police and the Chaffee County Drug Task Force are searching for Wednesday Payne, 34, following undercover drug operations in Salida.
During the months of September and August, Chaffee County Drug Task Force conducted several undercover drug operations in the city, a Salida Police Department press release stated.
The Chaffee County Drug Task force consists of members from the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Buena Vista Police Department.
Colorado State Patrol also assisted in the operations.
The task force was able to use a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine and fentanyl from several suspects from the Salida area through controlled buys.
Arrest warrants were subsequently issued by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy for Scott Milliken, 29, John Schoenke, 41, and Payne, all of Salida.
Charges included unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, a Level 3 drug felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Level 1 drug misdemeanor.
Milliken was taken into custody Oct. 23 by the task force without incident and was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Schoenke was taken into custody Oct. 24, also without incident, and was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Payne remains at large.
A search warrant for her home was issued by the Chaffee County Court and was served at Payne’s residence, but Payne was not located.
A warrant is out for her arrest in this case.
Charges against Payne include two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Level 4 drug felony; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a drug petty offense; and a count of child abuse, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
The bond on Payne’s arrest warrant is set at $25,000 cash only.
Milliken and Schoenke are both due to appear virtually in District Court at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Payne can contact the Salida Police Department at 719-539-6880.
Salida Police Lt. Rob Martellaro said the drug investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.