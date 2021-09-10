Colorado State Patrol has placed special wraps on 12 of its patrol cars in remembrance of 9/11, and one of those cars, driven by Trooper Clinton Collier, can be seen throughout the area until the end of the month.
Representatives from CSP and Salida Fire Department came together Tuesday to show off the car and remember those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“Historically, cops and firefighters have enjoyed making fun of each other,” Collier said. “Underneath the levity, we know that we each come to work every day with a common goal: Work as hard as we can, for as long as we can, to save as many lives as we can.
“I am grateful to Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess and his staff for their enduring partnership, as we work together each day to serve our community.
“As we approach the 20th anniversary of the attacks on our country, I wanted to bring our agencies together once more to honor those who lost their lives that day. We will never forget.”
The vehicle will be on display at the Roy Williams Foundation “We Will Never Forget” memorial event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chipeta Park in Poncha Springs.
