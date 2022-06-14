Chaffee County commissioners will consider contracts involving the Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee County Public Health and Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing during their regular session at 9 a.m. today.
The contracts are related to the Safe Outdoor Space recently approved by the City of Salida.
Commissioners will also consider a contract between the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association regarding advertising for GARNA.
A resolution for the appointment of Hank Held and Katie Lady to the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will also be considered.
Following a presentation by Bryan Lamont of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, commissioners will consider a letter of support for the Arkansas River Bighorn Sheep Herd Management Plan.
Commissioners will also consider a letter of support for a Chaffee County Early Childhood Council application for the local coordinating organization.
A public hearing will be held at 9:15 a.m. for Rip’s Ranch subdivision exemption for public benefit request to dedicate FS 108 through private lands to maintain access to telecommunication facilities at the top of Methodist Mountain.
A 9:30 a.m. public hearing will concern the Shaw Ranch major subdivision request to subdivide approximately 74.3 acres into eight lots ranging in size from 2.4 acres to 36.6 acres, in three phases.
Commissioners will also consider an Amended Resolution 2022-37 to correct a clerical error in approval of the True heritage water subdivision exemption.
Under the consent agenda commissioners will consider approval of:
• The Sustainable Development Plan Management Proposal.
• The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reports for May.
• A request for building permit fee waiver from Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Canyon and Jon Sargent, doing business as DeepRoots Craftsman.
• Resolution 2022-44 approving the Bear Trail subdivision plat amendment
• The public comment letter in relation to the public notice from Town of Poncha Springs regarding the public hearing Major Subdivision – Poncha Meadows filing No. 2 – preliminary plat.
The meeting will be in person in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., or virtually at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID 109079543.
