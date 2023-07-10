Age Strong Chaffee will present “Aging Strong in the Afternoon” each Wednesday in July to encourage intergenerational opportunities and provide information on aging strong.
Children are encouraged to take their grandparents, and vice versa, to the sessions from 2-4:30 p.m. at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306 in Buena Vista.
Each week will include a movie screening followed by a brief presentation or discussion “providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life,” a press release stated.
Movies to be shown are: July 12, “Wall E,” rated G; July 19, “The Martian,” rated PG-13; and July 26, “Good Night Oppy,” rated PG.
