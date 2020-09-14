Last week was scheduled to be a busy week for the Salida High School boys golf team. The Spartans had three tournaments scheduled on back-to-back-to-back days, Wednesday through Friday. After snow caused the first two competitions to be postponed and cancelled, the Spartans initially held out hope they would be able to compete Friday in Monte Vista.
Lingering snow on the ground, however, forced the Monte Vista tournament to get canceled as well.
Salida will return to the links this week now that the snow is gone for its final 3A Tri-Peaks League tournaments. Today, the Spartans will compete in the second of three Tri-Peaks tournaments at the Pueblo Country Club.
On Thursday, Salida will compete in the third league tournament at the Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City.
