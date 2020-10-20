Community policing and funding was discussed at length Monday night during the Salida’s work session.
Mayor P.T. Wood began the discussion by acknowledging a group of citizens had brought up the issue.
Wood also said it was council’s proposal to add $71,000 to the police budget due to a recent spike in calls, and said it could be needed.
That $71,000, however, isn’t included in the police’s 2021 budget, but is instead in a different area of the city’s general fund, but would be available per council’s direction, if the budget is passed as proposed.
Police chief Russ Johnson said calls have been up 47 percent for the last three months and that they’ve already received as many calls in October as they did during all of October last year, and there’s still 11 days left in the month.
Johnson also talked about the department’s partnerships and some of the ways it engages with the community.
He said Salida is ahead of the curve in community policing, noting that it has been partnering for years with organizations like the Alliance, Restorative Justice, Family and Youth Initiatives, Communities That Care, Sol Vista Mental Health and others.
As far as training goes, Johnson said his staff members go far above the required 24 hours of training per year, averaging around 200 hours on additional topics like de-escalation and anti-bias.
Johnson also pointed to the department’s shop with a cop event, which helps the officers connect with the community, and positive citations that they can issue, as positive actions the department does.
“My door is always open to people in the community,” Johnson said. “Anybody is welcome to come in.”
Council member Dan Shore, meanwhile, said they applied for a grant from Full Circle Restorative Justice last week. “We are moving forward with this,” he said.
“It’s a pretty involved profession and I feel our guys are doing an outstanding job,” the chief said.
Also at Monday’s work session, council received an update on the community center, which had a pipe burst in its commercial kitchen and damage to the facility in August. Diesel Post said a request for bids will be published in the newspaper beginning today, and said it would cost $106,000 to get the building back to where it was. The city’s insurance should cover the repairs.
“We’re looking at bids closing in three weeks,” Post said. “We’ve already had quite a bit of interest, which is encouraging.”
Jimmy Sellars, the founder and director of Partnership for Community Action, talked about the group’s effort to add a new advocacy lab and elected officials website. He said they hope the site will become a hub for civic-related events, information on elected officials, leadership development and more.
Council members Shore, Mike Pollock and Jane Templeton all said they’d be willing to help with the project, which Sellars anticipated would take six months to launch.
Council also heard an update on the Raw Water Study Master Plan.
One of the takeaways is that Salida has enough water right now to meet build up. Salida’s current firm year supplies of Net Augmentation Credits can support 9,917 people, which would occur in 2050 at an average growth rate of 1.6 percent or in 2039 at a high growth rate of 2.4 percent.
Several recommendations were presented that would help Salida continue to meet its demand, including upgrading Pasquale Springs to the decreed 3.1 cfs, constructing a lined reservoir at Vandaveer Ranch, expanding the North Fork Resevoir, using the Briscoe Ditch water rights to irrigate the city golf course, and others.
