Dan Omasta, Great Outdoors Colorado’s north central regional program officer, talked with Chaffee County commissioners during their work session Monday about GOCO’s strategic plan focus and its grant process.
GOCO, which began in 1992 to invest money from the Colorado Lottery, has given grants to 5,300 projects in all 64 counties amounting to more than $1.3 billion.
Omasta said more than $4 million has been invested in Chaffee County, with some projects over the past year including Methodist Mountain restoration and forest health projects, the new Salida skate park and several trails.
He said GOCO is focusing on five areas: land stewardship, conservation, community vitality, equitable access and youth programs.
Those result in grants for programs like land acquisition for landscapes, waterways and access; community projects like trails, parks and schoolyards; stewardship impact, which would work to improve ecological and recreation projects; and grants for planning and development of these kinds of projects.
Omasta said GOCO will be changing its grant process slightly, beginning with presentation of a concept phase, a one- to two-page presentation. These will be reviewed and, if approved, move to the application process, which will be shorter than in the past, five to six pages.
Applications will then go through peer review, the programs committee and finally a GOCO board discussion.
In other news, Ashley Valdez with Xcel Energy discussed the results of the company’s 2020 wildfire mitigation plan and goals for this year.
Valdez said Xcel visually inspected 2,900 miles of line, some by drone, which is 100 percent of its electrical lines, and they are working to do it again this year.
She said they were able to repair 225 of 229 defects they found and estimated they would fix more than 200 this year.
Xcel also replaced 58,677 electrical poles in 2020.
Valdez said they would be replacing three major lines in Chaffee County, but when asked which lines those would be, said she didn’t have that information available at this time.
In 2020 Xcel spent $1.6 million on wildfire mitigation in Chaffee County, Valdez said, and will spend $1.89 million in 2021.
“We are working across the state on wildfire mitigation,” she said. “We are especially working on the San Luis Valley and north into Chaffee County.”
Valdez said they were working with the county and other entities, like the Envision Forest Health Council.
Commissioners also heard reports from county department heads.
Landfill Manager Shannon Wilcox said he’s received several questions about trash companies dumping recyclable materials in the general landfill, which he confirmed is not happening.
Dan Swallow, director of development services, said the number of building permits issued this year has been about the same as last year so far, but revenue is up.
Josh Hadley, emergency medical services director, said call volume for July was up about 2 percent from July 2020, but it is up about 7 percent overall this year.
EMS also expects to see significant full-time employee turnover in the next few months, Hadley said, as local paramedics head to medical school, nursing school and other advanced medical training. Hadley said they were aware these events were coming, but they all have come to a head at once.
