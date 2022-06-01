Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley’s license to practice law has been suspended because she has not completed her continuing legal education (CLE) compliance.
Licenses for attorneys are regulated by the Office of Attorney Regulation.
The requirement must be completed by Dec. 31; however, attorneys who have not made that deadline can create a makeup plan for an extension.
The programs required for the makeup plan must be completed by May 31.
Failure of a registered lawyer or judge to complete the plan by May 31 or to file an affidavit demonstrating compliance constitutes grounds for imposing administrative remedies under C.R.C.P 250.7, which can result in suspension of the lawyer’s license.
Stanley did not meet the May 31 deadline, and her license was suspended as of June 1.
Attorneys who have been suspended for CLE noncompliance may be reinstated by the court upon showing that the legal education deficiency has been cured.
The attorney files petitions with the Office of Attorney Regulation seeking reinstatement and addressed to the Colorado Supreme Court.
The petition must state “with peculiarity” the accredited programs of legal education the attorney has completed, including dates of completion, by which the lawyer earned sufficient units of credit to cure the deficiency that was the cause of the lawyer’s suspension.
