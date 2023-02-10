The Salida Park Tree Plan was written by the Colorado State Forest Service for the City of Salida with these main objectives: determine the size and species of trees in Salida’s parks, create maps of tree locations and determine immediate and suggested management needs.
The inventory was conducted from summer to winter of 2021, with data analysis and plan writing completed in spring 2022. The report was provided to the City of Salida, presented to the Salida Tree Board and the Salida City Council. The report resulted in additional funding allotted to the care and maintenance of Salida park trees.
The report used a risk assessment method and focused on likelihood of failure, such as tree defects (i.e. rot, dead branches, damage, poor structure, species) and action needed, recommendations moving forward such as pruning or removal.
A level 1 assessment was completed, which includes external observations of the tree in relation to failure.
A level 3 assessment was recommended for larger, mature trees of concern rated higher risk and with near-future potential failure. Level 3 assessments use additional equipment to determine conditions of the tree, such as internal defects.
The report made suggestions for mitigation of potential hazards, such as a hanging branch that could fall on a passerby or a large tree with extensive internal rot that could fall in a busy park. With tourism and recreation being a large part of visitation to Salida’s parks, the health and maintenance of our trees is imperative.
Our Salida park trees are of vital importance for a variety of reasons: decreased heat island effect, additional shading, enhanced park aesthetics, increased overall health, enhanced wildlife habitat, air quality improvements, reduced stormwater runoff, increased water quality and quantity … the list goes on.
Tree canopy and ecosystem analysis for Salida park trees was used to compute an estimated monetary value of the trees and their benefits. Our park trees remove 443 pounds per acre of ozone annually, produce 11.7 tons of oxygen and store 494 tons of carbon. The replacement value of our park trees is $2,210,000.
Colorado State Forest Service and the City of Salida acknowledge the importance of biodiversity in our park trees, and this report established that there is a strong need to increase the species that exist in our parks.
Twenty-three percent of our park trees are Siberian elms. This provides a unique challenge with our elevation, arid climate and increase in droughts. However, this is also an opportunity for the City of Salida to plant new species to improve our urban and community forests and create resilience against insects and disease.
With this report, the city can move forward with specific tree maintenance to protect the visitors of our Salida parks, apply for grant funding to maintain existing trees as well as plant additional trees, and increase biodiversity, age diversity and canopy levels within our parks.
Mercedes Siegle-Gaither is with the Colorado State Forest Service, Salida Field Office.
