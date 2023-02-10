The Salida Park Tree Plan was written by the Colorado State Forest Service for the City of Salida with these main objectives: determine the size and species of trees in Salida’s parks, create maps of tree locations and determine immediate and suggested management needs.

The inventory was conducted from summer to winter of 2021, with data analysis and plan writing completed in spring 2022. The report was provided to the City of Salida, presented to the Salida Tree Board and the Salida City Council. The report resulted in additional funding allotted to the care and maintenance of Salida park trees.

