Salida has been working to improve a variety of environmental matters, focusing on energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and more.
Sustainability goals set by the city are producing tangible results, including the development of an electric vehicle fleet program.
Salida Administrator Drew Nelson said city council created goals and strategies for the EV fleet program and other resources and services at a higher level, all through the local sustainability committee.
This fleet program came to life in 2018, courtesy of $27,000 in grant dollars from the Colorado Energy Office.
Alongside inspiration from the energy office’s EV charging infrastructure program, a collective motivation came from city officials and Mayor P.T. Wood, as well as from the sustainability goals set forth by council, said David Lady, Salida Public Works director.
The first three EV charging stations were installed and fully operable by the spring of 2019.
One station is on the Centennial Park property, adjacent to the Salida Museum. Another is located at G and First Streets by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area office. A third station is on C and First streets by the Touber Building.
Currently, electricity consumption is covered through the general fund (sales tax).
“I should note that the stations were set up with networking capabilities to charge for usage in the future, if directed so by elected officials, Lady said. “Initially, it was discussed that data would be collected, which would then be useful for determining electrical consumption demands and identifying an appropriate rate at a later date.”
In 2020, Lady said the city purchased one EV for Salida Public Works Department and an electric utility vehicle for the Salida SteamPlant.
“Driving an electric vehicle addresses the council’s goal as far as transportation,” Lady said. He said he primarily uses the department’s vehicle and drives it in town “to spec projects on a daily basis.”
Salida Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum said his staff members use the utility vehicle to transport various items back and forth from the SteamPlant to the Salida Rotary Scout Hut and Riverside Park, all on Sackett Avenue.
Varnum said the city bought the vehicle used at a “good deal of $11,750.00.” He said with a max speed of about 18 mph, it is most ideal for just around town.
Each charging station has Level II equipment, meaning the charge is through a 240V, AC plug compatible with all electric vehicles and plug-in electric hybrids. The units require a dedicated 40 amp circuit.
Level II chargers have a cord that plugs directly into the vehicle, and charging a fully depleted battery takes about 4 to 6 hours.
Soon, local and visiting EV drivers will have the option to charge their vehicles at a total of five different stations throughout the city.
Lady said the city is planning to install two additional stations at some point in 2021, made financially possible through an $18,000 Charge Ahead grant from the Colorado Energy Office.
One of the new stations will be located at Riverside Park on Sackett Avenue; the other will be off Fourth Street near Alpine Park and the Salida Regional Library.
A monetary charge is not required for a charge at any of the city’s stations.
Log on to https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/electric-vehicles-hit-road to check out Salida’s EV station usage to date.
