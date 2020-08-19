Department heads presented requested budget items to Salida city council at its work session Monday.
It was the first of five work sessions where the city council will work on the 2021 budget.
The city is projecting $18,547,500 in revenue while its expenditures were projected in the first draft to be $21,630,000, which would require the city to dip into reserve funds.
“I’m happy with the way it looks,” council member Alisa Pappenfort said. “I’m happy to spend some reserves to keep things moving.”
“We do have some responsibility to provide good services to the taxpayers,” mayor P.T. Wood said. “If that requires dipping into reserves, I think it’s (warranted).”
At the requested levels, the city’s general fund would have an ending balance of $3,366,757, which is 35 percent of its operating budget, twice as much as the suggested reserve.
Among the requests from department heads included two new full-time positions, four promotions, new equipment and replacing some infrastructure.
The city’s administration is requesting $47,000 for communications manager, or $20,000 for a “best and brightest” intern that would manage the city’s website and open-records requests, among other things. The administration also requested $5,000 for city-specific clothing for workers, $7,000 for market pay adjustment, $53,100 be rolled over from the 2020 budget for documenting vital records in the clerk’s office and $93,600 for the Economic Development Fund, which was used for COVID-19 business assistance last year.
Community Development was able to subtract items from its 2020 budget due to some redundancies with the housing authority. It’s biggest request was $125,000 for planning on Vandaveer and the 95 city-owned acres out there.
The Salida police department requested $37,500 to promote an officer from within to patrol sergeant, increase the code-enforcement officer’s pay, change the job description and make a second detective a full-time employer.
Due to a shortage at Ford Motor Co., chief Russ Johnson said they were only requesting one patrol car instead of two this year, saving $47,500. He said they typically use the cars for between 7½ and 8½ years, or between 105,000 and 115,000 miles, before replacing them.
The police department also requested money for additional body cameras and camera storage, in line with new state mandates, and money for its contract with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office to handle its records.
The fire department is requesting $68,000 for an additional firefighter, which would complete its three-year staffing plan and mean there would be four firefighters for every shift. The fire department is also requesting $34,000 for a LifePak 15 Cardiac monitor, noting that the “life-saving piece of equipment” it has is at its end-of-service date.
In addition, the fire department is requesting $7,500 for a “forcible entry training simulator,” $10,750 to expand its kitchen, $11,350 for Lexipol Policy and training assistance and $5,900 for an express turnout gear dryer, noting that it can currently take 24 hours for pieces of gear to dry.
The public works streets budget is generally consistent with 2020. The department is requesting $1.062 million for fourth phase of the U.S. 50 streetscape.
The public works-utilities department lowered its request for water main work. It usually requests $600,000, but only requested $100,000 in 2021 because less work is required for upcoming projects.
The SteamPlant is requesting $70,000 to repair the building’s facade. The arts and culture department is also requesting $10,000 to continue audio/visual upgrades at the SteamPlant and Salida Rotary Scout Hut and another $10,000 for a public art project.
The parks and recreation department is prepared to decrease staff hours at the pool, but anticipates additional staff needs in the city’s parks.
The parks and recreation department also included many items in its budget for the council to mull over, including $15,000 for the river park master plan, $50,000 for river trail repairs, $50,000 to replace the pool’s main drain valve, $65,000 to replace the pool’s boiler, $100,000 for a toolcat and mini-excavator, likely saving the city money on construction costs, $960,000 for a soaking pool, $25,000 to maintain trails at Vandaveer, $20,000 for the ice rink, $8,500 for new trash cans at Riverside Park, $12,000 for Marvin Park maintenance, $60,000 for Centennial Park improvements, rolling over $160,000 for the skate park and $330,000 for various other projects, like a splashpad at Centennial Park.
