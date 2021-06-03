Salida City Council unanimously passed an ordinance, approving a major impact review with variances for a planned development overlay at the southwest corner of Colo. 291 and W. Third Street known as Jane’s Place, named for Jane Whitmer.
The development will be four buildings with 17 housing units and 1,375 square feet of nonprofit organization and community collaboration space. The housing units will include studio, single-bedroom and multi-bedroom apartments.
Some of the units may be used for family’s needing short-term lodging, or housing during extreme weather, for short periods of time.
The housing units are being designated to rent to individuals whose income falls between 20 percent and 200 percent of the county’s area median income. Between 2015-2019, the AMI household income for the county was $55,771, as listed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The application states “the development includes a variety of affordability levels, but are all intended to be rented for no more than 30 percent of an individual’s income.”
The project is being developed by Chaffee County Community Foundation, Chaffee Housing Trust and architect Robert Grether. The site will be managed by the Chaffee Housing Authority.
A point of contention to the planned development was the number of parking spaces.
The Salida land use code requires such a development to have 25 parking spaces, while the applicant wanted the variance of 12.
Several people spoke during the public hearing in support of the development.
Variations of the phrase, “prioritize housing over parking,” were stated, with the speakers saying that Whitmer would have said that.
Jim Miller said he was in favor of the development, but was concerned that parking was going to be a problem, comparing it to the area known as The Hill in Boulder.
Grether said that since parking spaces cost money and space that could be used for housing, they are looking at charging extra for parking spaces, to subsidize the loss, and to discourage car ownership.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton said that as a former lawyer, granting this variance in required parking won’t set a precedent for future developments.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said that if you have a place to live, your need for a car drops, as you don’t need to live in it.
Councilman Harald Kasper said that in the near future, he can see a system where Salida has parking around the outskirts of town and uses a shuttle system, leaving the town for biking and walking.
“The fact that this project is the perfect combination of right time, right idea, right place was on prominent display last night,” Joseph Teipel, executive director of the CCCF, said in a press release Wednesday. “I’m thankful to be involved and excited to enter the next phase of the development. I ask for the continued support from community members as we work to break ground as quickly as possible.”
In other business, council voted 4-3 with Templeton and councilman Justin Critelli voting against, resolution 2021-19, approving the subdivision improvement and inclusionary housing agreement for the Cheery Grove major subdivision, 1.2 acres divided into six lots at 825 Scott St.
There was lengthy discussion regarding the improvements along Scott Street, regarding whether or not the developer were responsible for improvements to sidewalk, curbs, gutters and paving to the center of the street, or the entire street.
Applicant Lee Honeycut said he believed he should only be responsible for half of the street, but wanted to begin work on the project as soon as possible.
During the discussion, Miller raised the point that Scott Street needed some engineering, as it was currently draining water down into his property.
The council was split at first, with Creitelli, Templeton and councilman Mike Pollock voting to table the item for two weeks so it could be addressed later, and Kasper, Pappenfort and councilman Dan Short, serving as Mayor pro tem, moving forward with an amendment that Honeycut was only having to be responsible for half of the street.
After both motions were shot down by split 3-3 votes, council approved with the original decision that Honeycut was responsible for either paving the entire street or submitting payment-in-lieu.
Council also agreed it was a subject that needed to be addressed in the future.
Mayor P.T. Wood was not in attendance.
