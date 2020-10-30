Similar to a land use application, commissioners have three options on how to proceed with the Nestlé North America Waters 1041 permit application, Jennifer Davis, Chaffee County attorney, said.
Davis said they could deny, approve, or approve with conditions, the application to continue pumping water at Ruby Mountain Springs.
To deny, commissioners would have to find Nestlé out of compliance with the 1041 regulation standards.
“If they aren’t met, or Nestlé doesn’t suggest conditions on how they might meet them, they could deny the application,” Davis said.
Asked about a statement reported on Feb. 19, 2009, which said, “Commissioners approved retaining special council upon recommendation of county attorney Jenny Davis. She reported she worked too closely with the applicant and recommended Barb Green of Boulder should represent the county.”
Davis said that she didn’t remember saying that, and couldn’t find a reference to that statement in the minutes of that county meeting.
Davis said she recommended hiring Green, who was an expert in 1041 permits, to advise the planning staff, while Davis advised the commissioners.
“There was not conflict of interest at the time,” Davis said. “If anything, Nestlé probably thought I was a bit anti-Nestlé.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.