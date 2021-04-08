Chaffee County Community Foundation Director Joseph Teipel presented at Tuesday’s Salida City Council regular meeting. The Foundation manages the Salida Donor Advised Fund on behalf of the city.
Teipel requested $58,140 from the fund for 2021. Council members unanimously passed a motion approving the $58,140 expenditure.
He also outlined the foundation’s recent grant process that involved accepting applications in December 2020.
The grant review committee consisted of Teipel and nine others who were responsible for reviewing all applications from local nonprofits. He said the committee worked with community members to identify critical funding needs in the area.
Two major changes were made this year, he said.
The first involved timing. He said in prior years, grant cycles have been during the latter part of the year. Due to COVID-19 and the impacts of the pandemic, they shifted to the first quarter.
The second change involved consolidating the application process into a single application for municipal community grants that involve Buena Vista and Salida. He said this change will “alleviate the burden on nonprofits, so they don’t have to submit two different applications for similar work in both areas.”
For 2021, Teipel recommended the city move from a set dollar amount to 1 percent of its budget. “In great years, the city would be able to invest more money back into the community. In tough years, the city would be able to scale back,” he said.
Mayor P.T. Wood said the council will discuss this budget idea later this year.
Wood thanked Teipel for “taking this process to a more thoughtful, scientific direction. It’s a lot fairer to all involved.”
During comments, Director of Chaffee Housing Authority Becky Gray addressed the county’s affordable housing situation.
Gray said, “80 percent of the workforce can’t afford housing in Chaffee County without being burdened. It’s so unaffordable, we can no longer deny we are in a crisis situation. In good news, we have plans and studies that offer goals. Salida has made strides by creating the Chaffee Housing Authority.”
Clifford Whitehouse and others spoke to the matter of the Upchurch annexation.
Annexation means adding an area, and in this case, it means annexing to the city of Salida a certain tract of land in unincorporated Chaffee County.
Whitehouse said, “No annexation should take place until matters are clear.” Whitehouse referred to the annexation meeting on March 22 with the city’s planning commission. During the meeting, he said “many people who attended were confused.”
Council member Justin Critelli and Wood discussed the upcoming F Street closure in their reports.
Nelson said the anticipated start date of the closure will be on the Monday before Memorial Day.
Council members Kasper and Dan Shore expressed concerns about Angel of Shavano Recycling ending its contract with the county.
Kasper said it’s important to “stay open to creative solutions and take a serious look at how the collection ratio is going to develop.”
