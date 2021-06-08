U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-Colo) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo) joined other senators Tuesday in confirming Denver attorney Regina Rodriguez to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
The confirmation was made by a bipartisan vote of 72-28.
Earlier this year President Joe Biden nominated Rodriguez after Hickenlooper and Bennet recommended her for the position in February.
Rodriguez, a 1988 graduate of University of Colorado Law School, is the second female Hispanic and first Asian-American federal district court judge in the District of Colorado confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
She is the daughter of a Mexican-American father and a Japanese-American mother.
According to a press release, during her confirmation hearing, Rodriguez explained how her mother’s family moved to Colorado after learning that former Governor Ralph Carr welcomed Japanese-Americans during WWII.
“Today, Regina made history as the first Asian-American to serve on the U.S. District Court in Colorado. Her seat on the court will make it more reflective of and responsive to the people it serves, and I have no doubt that Regina will serve the people of Colorado with integrity,” Bennet said.
“Regina Rodriguez’s family came to Colorado because our state took a stand against discrimination,” Hickenlooper said. “Colorado can count on her to uphold those values, bringing integrity, excellent qualifications, and deep community ties to her service on the federal bench.
“Throughout her distinguished career, Regina Rodriguez has demonstrated a deep commitment to service, justice and the rule of law. Her overwhelmingly bipartisan confirmation signifies that she will make an exceptional judge,” Bennet said.
In addition to being an attorney, Rodriguez was a founding member of Latinas First Foundation, served on Family Star Montessori’s Board of Directors, and was a founding board member of Colorado Youth at Risk.
She also served as chief of the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado.
