The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a virtual forum with candidates for the April 5 Poncha Springs Board of Trustees at-large election at 6:30 p.m. March 25.
The forum will feature candidates for the three open trustee positions: Katherine Davis, incumbent Adrian Quintana and Evalyn Parks. Incumbent Darryl Wilson is unable to attend, a press release stated.
Voters can watch and listen in real time on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81034562472?pwd=V2I3UUhRbmdwZGpNeHNsUlVmK09BUT09 or at a later time by going to a link at lwvchaffeecounty.org within a few days of the initial airing.
Questions for the forum will be submitted in advance from a variety of interested Poncha Springs community sources and will be vetted for redundancy, relevance and personal attacks. Voters who would like to submit questions can send them to shmhd81211@gmail.com by March 23.
