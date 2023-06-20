Salida City Council will hold both a work session and a regular meeting today, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
At the work session, council will meet with the teen liaison from the Extraordinary Teen Council to discuss updates on the Sunfest mocktail event on May 25, the sustainability committee and upcoming summer events. Council will then continue discussion about the South Ark Neighborhood.
During their regular meeting, Aimee Tihonovich, city finance director, will present the city’s annual comprehensive financial report. Tihonovich reports auditors at McMahon and Associates LLC, have issued an unmodified and clean opinion on the city’s statements for last year.
In new business the council will vote on the first reading and set the public hearing for an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of the Salida Municipal Code, regarding inclusionary housing, “to further promote and assist the development of workforce housing,” Bill Almquist, community development director, stated in a memo to the council.
“Recent chanciness in the market as well as practicalities in enforcement of the regulations has prompted city staff to evaluate and recommend where certain updates could be made in the county, especially now that new affordable units are becoming available,” Almquist said.
Almquist said the ordinance “clarifies that inclusionary housing applies to subdivisions in which the developer builds the houses as well as where the developer simply sells off the lots to individuals, or other builder, to build on – by specifying that it applies to both ‘units’ or ‘lots.’ It also provides a bit of a ‘buffer’ as far as the income that households can make and still qualify to purchase a deed-restricted unit, up to 10 percent more average median income than the price restriction of the house.
“With the higher interest rates and debts that people tend to carry, individuals are having a more difficult time actually qualifying for a mortgage at their actual AMI rate – this would allow a household in a slightly higher income bracket to qualify for that unit, especially if no one in the lower bracket did. Lots of communities have had to build this into their language because folks just aren’t qualifying through the banks and deed-restricted units are sitting unpurchased.”
Council will vote on a resolution to approve a coordinated mail ballot election and adoption of the uniform election code for the November election, before hearing reports from the mayor, the council and the city treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.