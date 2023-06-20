Salida City Council will hold both a work session and a regular meeting today, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m. 

At the work session, council will meet with the teen liaison from the Extraordinary Teen Council to discuss updates on the Sunfest mocktail event on May 25, the sustainability committee and upcoming summer events. Council will then continue discussion about the South Ark Neighborhood. 

