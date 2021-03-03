Two housing developments took a step closer to becoming realities Tuesday at the Salida City Council’s regular meeting
The Unchurch annexation was found to be in substantial compliance with city and state statutes and passed 5-0 with council member Harald Kasper absent.
The 5.32-acre property is located on CR 140.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist said the applicants took into account some input from the community and submitted a new concept design and also revised their zoning request from R3 to R2.
A public hearing on the annexation and development will now take place April 20.
A public hearing was also held Tuesday regarding the Cherry Grove Major Subdivision, located at 825 Scott St. The applicants are proposing to subdivide a 1.2-acre parcel into seven individual lots.
The city’s planning commission met with the applicants Jan. 25 and recommended several conditions and additions, like removing a gate.
The applicants agreed to the conditions and the subdivison was approved, 5-0.
Council also approved a new Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License for Ray Kitson and Pizza Rio which will be located at 228 N. F Street, unit 300.
During his opening statement, Kitson, who also owns the Boathouse Cantina, said he’s been in business for 15 years with a liquor license and hasn’t had a single infraction.
No one spoke against the license during public comment and it ultimately passed 5-0.
In unfinished business, council approved ordinance 2021-02 concerning business licensing and regulations after a second reading and public hearing.
Amendments in the ordinance include deleting the requirement for a Colorado state sales tax license in Salida’s short-term rental license applications. It also includes amending the renewal requirements for marijuana licenses, to be compliant with state law, as well as resolve inconsistencies within the city’s current municipal code.
In other business, the city clerk position was officially granted duties related to business licensing.
In the consent agenda, council approved a new legal services agreement with Wilson Williams LLC. Salida’s principal city attorney, Nina Williams, and Geoff Wilson created a new firm, separate from Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud, LLP.
Once again, council extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration, marking a year the city has been under the declaration.
