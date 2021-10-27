An unintentional fire damaged the front porch of a Nathrop home in Chateau Chaparral Monday, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
The call came in at 4:26 p.m., and Bertram said by the time the fire trucks arrived, neighbors already had water from a hose on the fire.
“The quick actions by the neighbors helped keep it contained,” Bertram said. “The community came together to help out, which is great to see.”
The two adults living in the manufactured home were put up in a hotel in Buena Vista for the night, and Bertram said Red Cross has already been in contact with them to help.
The only damage to the inside of the home was from smoke.
Bertram reminded everyone that as we approach daylight savings time to change the batteries in their smoke detectors, saying he did not hear one at the home during the time of the fire.
