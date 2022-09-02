Total sales tax revenue continued to grow in June, Town Treasurer Phillip Puckett reported at the Aug. 23 Buena Vista Board of Trustees meeting.
The monthly sales taxes were reported at $533,995.59 for the period, an increase of $25,946.84, or 8.82 percent, over June 2021, which showed $508,048.75.
Local tax revenue collected dropped while remote tax sales continued to grow.
Local tax revenue dropped by 1.27 percent, from $368,423 in 2021 to $363,737 in 2022, marking the first time local revenue has declined for the year.
Remote tax sales continued to grow, a 6.09 percent increase from $67,323 in 2021 to $71,425 in 2022.
