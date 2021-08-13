Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved an overlay amendment to the county land use code for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The code change sets building allowances and restrictions for various zones, including runway protection zone, runway approach surface, airport protection area, transitional surface and airport traffic pattern area. The overlay is required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The runway protection zone is the most restrictive, with no construction allowed within the zone, except for roads and parking areas and only under very specific criteria.
Any new construction permitted by the county land use code is allowed within the airport traffic pattern area.
While working with Charlie McDermott of Dibble Engineering to establish the overlay, the county implemented a moratorium on new construction within the area, as new developments spread from Salida westward into the county.
“If you build next to an airport, you are going to hear airplanes, that’s just something people need to understand,” Commissioner Keith Baker said, pointing out that some airports have ended up closing as residential development grew around them, causing complaints from residents.
Commissioners heard comments from David Brown, who asked for some clarity and commented on how FAA rules affect airspace and not land use.
Dave Small, whose property sits within the airport approach zone, said he applauded the changes and didn’t wish to see a lot of increased density in the area.
He also asked about existing structures within the zones, specifically his Quonset hut, asking if there was a problem with glare off the metal building.
Zech Papp, airport manager and pilot, said he had never noticed any excessive glare when he had flown over.
“This was looked at for public safety,” Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom said. “We tried to draft it to meet both the needs of the airport and the public.”
Commissioners will vote on the final resolution and on a resolution to end the moratorium during their Sept. 7 meeting.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the Cooper Property minor subdivision final plat, dividing 16.73 acres into three tracts of 2 acres each and one tract of 10.73 acres.
The property, which is at the corner of CRs 160 and 163 and extends to the Arkansas River, will include a waiver for a private road easement for the first three tracts off CR 163.
There were some questions about the subdivision’s open space, 0.4 acre, that has been designated by the applicant, Joe Edward Cooper Living Trust, as the land under the river.
Jeff Anderson, attorney for the application, appeared via Zoom and said that they have “got something that works for everybody here. We find it acceptable and can live with it.”
Also approved unanimously were:
• A $32,000 grant between Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and the FAA for an “Airport Rescue Grant” to be used to clean and fight COVID-19 at the airport.
• A contract addendum and reimbursement agreement of $25,000 between the county and the Union Pacific Railroad regarding the Granite Bridge, part of which is on UP land.
• The Scott heritage water subdivision exemption for 14410 U.S. 285.
• An amendment to and ratification of Meet Me at the Creek, now known as Renewal, changing the date of submitted items from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.
