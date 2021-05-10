Chaffee County commissioners are scheduled to conduct two public hearings during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The first, regarding the Cooper property minor subdivision final plat, may be moved to June 15 per a requested continuance.
The second concern the Sage Heights Major Subdivision sketch plan. The request is to subdivide parcel 2 of the Bainbridge Heritage Water Subdivision exemption of 32.9 acres into 15 lots ranging in size from 2 to 2.2 acres. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. A new road on dedicated right-of-way will serve the subdivision.
Following the public comment sessions, commissioners will:
• Consider the second amended and restated intergovernmental agreement among the Central Mountain Regional Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Advisory Councils (RETAC) members.
• Consider transferring the roadways in the North Fork Acres subdivision from Chaffee County to the North Fork Acres Improvement Association.
• Consider a resolution designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties.
• Consider a resolution opposing the citizen-initiated ballot initiative 1B entitled “Protect animals from unnecessary suffering and exploitation.”
• Consider a rear lane access drive project agreement.
• Hear a report from the county sheriff.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is accessible to the public via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 699-900-6833 and entering meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.