A car filled with donated food headed to The Grainery food bank after High Country Bank’s Shred-a-thon fundraiser Friday at the Salida branch, which also raised $670.42.
The event provided the free service of paper shredding to the community along with the opportunity to donate. This was the first year the event has been held since the pandemic.
The shredding truck of Mobile Record Shredders was to travel from Buena Vista to Salida to Cañon City, but the truck filled up in Salida, and a new truck was called in for the Cañon City drop-off and the Salida event shut down 10 minutes early.
The bank’s Buena Vista branch raised $710 in donations for the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission. The Cañon City location raised $205 for Loaves and Fishes.
