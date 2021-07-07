Community organization booths, a Lucky Ducky Race, kids’ activities, music and more will highlight the 10th anniversary celebration of Salida Sunrise Rotary Club from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 29 in Riverside Park.
Service Above Self is the Rotary purpose, and the celebration will feature that theme through various free activities, according to a press release.
The Lucky Ducky Race will raise money for Salida Sunrise Rotary’s Charitable Fund, which provides scholarships to Salida School District graduates who are continuing their education and to local nonprofits.
Local businesses and individuals can sponsor large rubber ducks that will race on the Arkansas River near Riverside Park. Sponsors of winning ducks will have scholarships named in their honor. To find information about sponsoring a duck, go to SalidaSunriseRotary.com.
Community organization booths will allow local groups to share how they serve Salida and the surrounding area. Booths may include informational materials, activities and other opportunities to interact with the organization’s staff and volunteers. Community organizations who want to participate can find details on SalidaSunriseRotary.com.
Kids’ activities will provide education and entertainment, hosted by Salida Sunrise Rotary volunteers.
Local musicians will play in the Salida Rotary Amphitheater throughout the afternoon.
The event is free and open to the public. More details are available at SalidaSunriseRotary.com.
