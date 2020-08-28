Upstream, the sun had dipped beyond Shavano’s silhouette, streaking the bellies of the clouds suspended over the divide in hues of pink and orange. Shadows deepened among the bushes along the bank, and the river itself reflected in pewter the sky overhead.
Downstream, the last of the sun’s rays lingered on the canyon walls, drawing forth from that small part of the earth a color palette that imitated that of the clouds to the west, fading before our eyes.
The boat rocked against the anchor, willows dipped the tips of their branches in the water, and I selected a fly from my box with a bright orange wing, to help me sight it in the gathering gloom.
“What made you choose that one in particular?” she asked. My fly box probably held several hundred flies, of all shapes and sizes.
Beyond the immediate reasons—visibility and the fact that it imitated a caddis fly, a species of insect often active around dusk—it was a good question. Had I discarded half the flies from contention due to them being too small for my aging eyes to see in the twilight, in reality any one of the remaining candidates would had stood equal chance of attracting a fish. I shrugged.
“It just feels right,” I replied. Sometimes an angler applies layers of logic to their choices, other occasions they just go with what their right brain speaks to them at the time. Certainly, logic would have dictated choosing a larger fly from a visibility point of view, but something about the caddis had attracted me, and hopefully too, a fish.
She hauled up the anchor, and we continued downstream. I sat a while longer, content to take in the evening around me, saving my energy and anticipation for a succession of grassy banks a half-mile downstream, just above the take out.
We drifted upon these banks in near darkness. The orange wing of the fly stood out faintly, a soft beacon in the gloom. Further down the run the dimple of a fish feeding broke the surface, and I redoubled my focus on the fly. Another fish rose in the general vicinity, and I set the hook, to nothing but air. I cast again, noting a rise somewhere near where I thought the fly now drifted, and this time felt the weight of a fish as I set and it darted for deeper water.
Once released, I cut off the fly and reeled in the line, although there still remained a good portion of bank to drift.
“You’re not going to try for another?” she asked.
“Always go out on a high,” I opined. Truth to tell, I could no longer see my fly on the water, a sure sign of a perfect evening on the river.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.
