Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) issued a statement Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
He has been in contact with the U.S. House attending physician and is following all CDC guidelines, isolating at his home in Colorado Springs.
Lamborn will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide constituent services.
