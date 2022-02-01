Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. unveiled its accelerator plans to help 10 local businesses during a launch event Friday at Salida SteamPlant.
Jake Rishavy, executive director, said the goal is to provide local companies with the resources and support needed to create a vibrant year-round economy in Salida. “I believe entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of a community,” said Rishavy.
The program will run from Feb. 15 to April 15. Rishavy said the organization is supplying participating businesses with both mentors and investors to help them grow.
The development corporation has more than 20 mentors available to help businesses, including Kelly Brough, former CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. Rishavy said they have a wide range of mentors who specialize in everything from finances to human resources.
The corporation plans to sponsor an additional 10 businesses next year. Rishavy said, “We’re just getting started.”
Peter Adams was keynote speaker at the launch event. He said broadband and Zoom networks give networks the opportunity to reach all over the globe in a way that they could not before. “We have this great, great infrastructure,” he said. “We can really move ahead and do things others can’t.”
Adams has been working in economic development since the 1980s. “It’s hard,” he said. “That’s what makes it fun.”
The 10 businesses participating in the program this year are Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Elevation Beer Co., Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, Deerhammer Distillery, Elements Mountain Composting, Eddyline Brewing, Coletrain Music Academy, Terra Firma Forestry, Katabatic and Over It Boat Covers. Rishavy said the corporation chose the 10 companies with the best ideas that represented local culture.
Rishavy has run similar programs in Denver for the past decade, but he has roots in Salida. “I’ve loved this place for a long time,” he said. He worked as a river guide 20 years ago when he met his wife. He has two children, ages 6 and 3. He said his goal is to create a thriving business culture that gives them the opportunity to work in Salida after they graduate high school.
“I want it to be a choice of whether they stay or they go,” Rishavy said. “We would be well served to encourage more year-round jobs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.