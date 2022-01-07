Atmos Energy recently sent notices to its Salida customers discussing how the company shares “Salida’s vision of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving a low carbon energy future for today and generations to come.”
The notice points out how the city’s Climate Action Plan will impact Atmos customers and states that the plan recommends eliminating natural gas.
When asked about Atmos’ statements, Mayor Dan Shore said, “It’s really unfortunate. We’ve had multiple conversations with the people at Atmos about the Climate Action Plan. It is not a mandate; it is aspirational and something we are working toward for 2050.”
Shore said some people have contacted him about the mailing from Atmos, and he had received the notice himself.
“I hope we can work with Atmos,” Shore said. “They had attended some of our Climate Action Plan meetings, and I hope they will be at our next meeting.
“Just look at the number of changes made over the last 20-30 years, and imagine how much more we will see in the next 20 years.”
Shore said Eagle County has worked out an agreement with Black Hills Energy to work together, and he hopes Salida can do the same with Atmos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.