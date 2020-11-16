Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Tuesday: White bean chicken chili, spinach salad with light Italian dressing, an apple, cornbread with butter and orange juice.
Thursday: Salmon patties with cream sauce, steamed brown rice with parsley, mixed vegetables, tangerine, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed brown rice, steamed carrots, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Lasagna, peas and carrots
Wednesday: Tacos (beef or pork) and roasted cauliflower.
Thursday: Deli sandwiches and french fries.
Monday: Thanksgiving dinner.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Bean burritos.
Wednesday: Thanksgiving dinner.
Thursday: Chili and cinnamon roll.
Monday: Chicken à la king and a biscuit.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Bean and cheese burrito and Mexicorn.
Wednesday: Turkey dinner.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese sandwich, peas and chips.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich and Tuscan vegetables.
