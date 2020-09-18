Cemetery takes hit from storm

The roughly foot of snow that fell last Tuesday and Wednesday didn’t spare Fairview Cemetery. A cemetery work crew has been busy every day since cleaning up broken branches and downed trees.
“As for a dollar amount of the damage, who knows?” said Tim Glenn, cemetery manager. “The crew is working all day long and will eventually get it cut up and removed. The biggest issue now is we can’t burn slash piles because of the fire ban so there’s no room to put all the debris.”
Fortunately there hasn’t been much damage to headstones.
“The stones are pretty sturdy,” a crew member said. “Usually stuff like this doesn’t bother them.”
Damage to headstones may be covered by insurance.
“We’re not really sure what happens with this,” Glenn said. “Most of the time when headstones get broken it’s due to vandalism.”
While last week’s storm did a lot of damage, Glenn said, it was not as bad as the five foot snow the area received in May of 2001. Back then workers were kept busy from May 5 to July 4 cutting up branches and broken and fallen trees.
“That storm was a lot more significant,” Glenn said.
As the cemetery crew worked at cleaning the cemetery, Chaffee County workers were also busy clearing up fallen trees and broken branches along CR 142 which leads to the cemetery.
