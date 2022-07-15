It should be obvious to anyone: Trying to fill a bathtub with the drain wide open is foolish. This is precisely what the operators of the Colorado River system (Lakes Powell and Mead) have been attempting to do for the past 20 years.
They have disregarded the increased withdrawals to the lower basin states (California, Arizona and Nevada) and the ubiquitous arid nature of the Southwest.
The Colorado River System and the Colorado Compact Administration were set up with a series of reservoirs, recognizing the aridity of the region and the unpredictable amount of annual precipitation. With reservoirs, when water is more abundant the excess can be stored for later use when the inevitable drier periods arrive. In recent years, instead of reserving excess flows in reservoirs, this excess was released to the lower basin states with the resultant excess drawdown of the vital storage system.
Most of the water supply for the Colorado River System is supplied by the upper basin states, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico. As planned, these states have continuously supplied the required 75 million acre-feet in 10 years, or an average of 7.5 million per year.
The amount of water that each of these states uses each year is completely dependent upon precipitation and in Colorado is allocated strictly by the prior appropriation system, without the benefit of a storage system to draw upon for leaner years except for water saved under the prior appropriation system.
As such, Colorado’s prior appropriation system automatically operates as a forced reduction in water use – a built-in “conservation brake.”
In contrast the lower basin states, California, Arizona and Nevada, receive their Colorado River supply from reservoirs and have the luxury of taking any excess deliveries in wetter years or drawing previously saved water from storage in drier years.
The prudent regime would be to reserve the excess amounts in storage for use during drier periods. Instead of this exercise of prudence the lower basin states have continuously gambled those wetter periods would arrive and replenish the reservoirs.
In the accompanying chart, we clearly see how Colorado and other upper basin states have reduced their use during drought while the lower basin states have increased their use during the same period.
The primary purpose of Lakes Powell and Mead is for hydropower production and secondarily for drinking and irrigation. The falling levels of these reservoirs spell disaster for power production, and now the Bureau of Reclamation is sounding the alarm.
Unfortunately, unless drastic measures are taken that significantly reduce the annual draw by the lower basin states, for the foreseeable future all Colorado River reservoirs will be jeopardized. Blue Mesa and Flaming Gorge have already been lowered to rescue the lower basin reservoirs. The present crisis is more about having allowed the lower basin to overappropriate water from the system than the impact from the drier period of the past 20 years.
In Colorado the Arkansas Basin and the entire eastern portion of Colorado depend on a significant portion of its water from Colorado River system imports. In the Arkansas about 15 percent of all river flows are derived from this system. In drier periods these flows have always been reduced since they are regulated by the prior appropriation system. However, further reductions could come if the lower basin is not forced to comply with the compact. It is possible that political forces could reduce the amount of water exported to the eastern portion of Colorado, and that includes the Arkansas Basin.
Ralph “Terry” Scanga is general manager of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.