The Continental Divide Trail Coalition recently published its biennial Small Business Report, which aims to show the impact of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and other protected lands and the importance of the outdoor recreation industry in the five trail states – New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
Throughout 2021, the coalition surveyed 136 small business owners in 38 communities along the Continental Divide Trail to learn how the trail impacts their businesses and the local economy and about their support for public lands, a press release stated.
Survey respondents represented businesses across industries, including in arts, entertainment, outdoor recreation, hospitality, food service, retail trade, manufacturing, transportation and other industries.
Major findings included:
• 90 percent of all respondents believe protecting, promoting and enhancing public lands is important to the well-being of businesses, jobs and their community’s economy.
• 80 percent have seen growth in business in their community at large due to use of the Continental Divide Trail since 2014.
• 78 percent believe protecting, promoting and enhancing the Continental Divide Trail is important to the well-being of businesses, jobs and their community’s economy.
• 70 percent of respondents in the trail’s Gateway Communities reported that trail users spend money and have a positive impact on their revenue
According to a Headwaters Economics report released in November, the outdoor recreation economy contributed $374 billion to the gross domestic product in 2020. The outdoor recreation economy provides more than 5.2 million jobs nationwide and contributes a significant portion of each state’s GDP across the entirety of the trail.
“Economic impact is certainly one of the most powerful ways the Continental Divide Trail transforms communities,” said Amy Camp, member of coalition board and founder of Cycle Forward. “While we should invest in trails for reasons that extend beyond economic opportunity, the simple truth is rural communities leverage the outdoor economy via the CDT.”
In a focus group of eight business owners, participants identified themes like trail gaps, extreme weather events and barriers to connecting with recreationists about the opportunities in town as major challenges that impact their business. From that focus group, participants identified opportunities like trail completion efforts, investments in infrastructure and transportation and greater promotion of and education on the trail as strategies that could help their communities and their businesses.
Nate Porter of Salida Mountain Sports in Salida said, “The CDT is not only a great recreational resource but an important economic driver for rural communities near the trail. It’s important to support things like this that support physical and mental health, as well as benefit rural areas.”
Another survey participant, Gina Evans, of Linked Adventures in Butte, Montana, said, “The CDT’s proximity to my hometown allows for the nonmotorized adventurers, or those passing through on vacation, to experience not only the trail but also supporting local businesses and restaurants during a resupply of needed food or new gear, to a night out of the elements in a hotel. I see and assist many hikers, bikers and other visitors each season.”
