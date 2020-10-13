Dear Editor:
Surprising events during the Sept. 15 Salida City Council meeting.
Turns out the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission (IEC) is pursuing ethics complaints against Mayor P.T. Wood and Councilman Harald Kasper.
Two weeks on, the press has neglected to cover this significant event.
The meeting agenda listed an executive session to:
“Conference with the City Attorney for the Purposes of Receiving Legal Advice on Specific Legal Questions, with the following additional details for identification purposes: Regarding waiving a potential conflict of interest”.... whatever that means.
After the executive session, City Attorney Nina Williams disclosed the IEC complaint.
With Wood and Kasper recused, Council voted to waive a “potential conflict of interest,” then voted unanimously to retain Deputy City Attorney Geoff Wilson, who works for the same firm as current Williams, to represent Wood and Kasper. He would be paid by the city as part of the city attorney billing.
Please watch at the 7:50 mark: youtube.com/watch?v=KkcNg3xKlSM.
I knew little about the IEC, but research disclosed the IEC also performed the ethics investigation of former Governor Hickenlooper.
The IEC process involves an initial screen.
If a complaint is deemed frivolous, no details of the complaint are released to the public.
In 2020, 63 complaints have thus far been evaluated. Of these, 60 were deemed frivolous.
Only three were non-frivolous, and will proceed to the next stage. Of these three, two are Mayor Wood and Councilman Kasper, both on unanimous votes.
View this here: iec.colorado.gov/complaints#2020.
Thus far in 2020, two of the three people under investigation statewide are in Salida. The third, the former mayor of Montrose, is Montrose front page news.
The Salida investigation seems to target the 2019 Union Pacific land purchase: iec.colorado.gov/sites/iec/files/documents/Complaint%2020-21.pdf.
The mayor and council are paid poorly. If accused of ethics violations transacting official business, I agree they deserve financial protection - but only if exonerated.
But the way this matter was handled by council leaves many questions, deserving public answers:
What was the potential conflict of interest council voted to ignore?
By waiving this conflict, is there liability to the taxpayer?
Why employ the former city attorney, who participated in the decisions under question, and not independent counsel?
Aren’t we paying Geoff Wilson to defend himself for providing potentially bad legal advice?
These public officials have been granted a blank check for their defense. Why not impose a spending cap?
Why not require the IEC defense to be accounted/billed separately, instead of being buried within the monthly city attorney bill?
If found in violation, shouldn’t the taxpayers be reimbursed for the amount spent on the defense?
If there is not a separate accounting, how could we ever know this reimbursement amount?
If they are found in violation, does council intend to pay their fines in addition to their legal costs?
Would forcing the taxpayer to pay for a public official’s ethics violations constitute another ethics violation?
This is a serious matter, which was downplayed in the council meeting. Were they hoping no one would notice?
Vince Phillips
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.