Two Rivers hosts two new electric car chargers

Salida has a new set of level three electric car chargers in the parking lot for Two Rivers.
The two chargers are solar powered by solar panels attached to the roof of the carport covering the site.
“These fast chargers in Salida were some of the first to come online in our Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridors program to support travel along U.S. 285, and we’ve heard from EV drivers that the trip from Southwest Colorado to Denver and back is now easier to plan thanks to this location,” Zach Owens, Senior Program Manager at the Colorado Energy Office said.
“Additionally, Electrify Salida’s leadership through installing a solar canopy for the chargers is another step to help the state meet our goals to dramatically reduce emissions from the transportation sector.”
Local electric vehicle proponents Michael Kunkel and Tom Pokorny formed a company, Electrify Salida, and applied for and received the $250,000 grant from Chargepoint to install the chargers.
The funds were part of $10 million awarded by the State of Colorado to Chargepoint to increase opportunities for electric vehicle users across the state.
Kunkel said, “These level 3 fast chargers will attract hundreds of visitors annually that heretofore might not even have know about or stopped in Salida.”
