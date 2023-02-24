The annual Run Through Time event in Salida is the recipient of the county’s first multiyear permit following unanimous approval Tuesday of a five-year special event application submitted by organizers.
Approval means organizers will not have to appear yearly before Chaffee County commissioners.
Instead they are required to coordinate with the entities involved with the run, including law enforcement, emergency medical services and Road and Bridge Department.
Marathon and half-marathon organizer Kristy Falcon offered her thanks to the commissioners for approving the request. The event will take place March 11.
A resolution will be drafted by staff to be presented at a future meeting.
In other business, commissioners designated the dates for Recreational In-Channel Diversion flow on the Arkansas River.
The RICD limits water rights to the minimum stream flow necessary for recreation, and Chaffee County is able to annually designate a period in June to make sure the cubic feet per second is optimal for river sports.
From June 11-18, for the FIBArk whitewater festival, the river will flow at 1,800 cfs. The festival will take place June 15-18.
The 30-day diversion will take place from June 1-30 and the river will flow at 1,400 cfs.
Commissioners approved the Shaw heritage water subdivision exemption, with conditions of an augmentation certificate for a new lot and two plat notes.
The Shaw Ranch final plat as amended was also approved.
Commissioners also ratified entering into stipulation in protest to the final abandonment listing of St. Elmo water rights in case No. N22CW17 in order to have time to review the water right and decide whether it is feasible to install a headgate and measuring devices.
