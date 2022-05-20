While the Arkansas River is running slightly higher than normal for this time of year, problems could arise in summer, although Chaffee County commissioners have been working on some solutions.
“I think what we’ve seen is a below-average snowpack in winter and spring didn’t generate a lot more snow, plus the wind and heat; there are a lot of factors working against the snowpack,” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “The total volume of water going under the F Street bridge this year, absent good rains soon, will be significantly below the norm.”
The snowpack for the Arkansas River Basin was a near-average 98 percent at the end of March, but a lack of precipitation, higher winds and temperatures and more moisture soaking into the dry ground resulted in a snowpack at 66 percent of median at the beginning of May.
“Currently we are expecting to see runoffs higher than normal for this time of year,” Tom Waters, parks manager for Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, said.
Waters said they measure at the Wellsville gate, which reported a flow of 1,380 cubic feet per second as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Historically speaking, June 6 to Father’s Day weekend tend to be the peak, when we see the highest flows of the season,” Waters said.
Father’s Day weekend will be June 18-19 this year, which also is traditionally FIBArk weekend to coincide with the high flows.
The historical average around FIBArk weekend is usually about 2,100 cfs.
“With all of the warm weather and the wind, we don’t know when the peak will be,” Waters said. “Hopefully we will see some precipitation in May and June, plus the monsoonal weather in late June and July.”
Felt said the Colorado Bureau of Reclamation, through the Fryingpan-Arkansas or Fry-Ark Project, has committed 10,000 acre-feet of water to be used between July 1 and Aug. 15 to keep the flow at 700 cfs at the Wellsville gate. This is the Voluntary Flow Management Program.
“It looks like it’s rising now, so it make sense to go rafting sooner than later, although the flow program will help us get through the second half of the summer,” Felt said.
The Pueblo Board of Water Works has also indicated it will move, in conjunction with the flow management program, about 5,000 acre-feet of water.
“That’s really great, them holding water up until it is needed,” Felt said. “We have developed a phenomenal relationship with them and really appreciate them helping us.”
