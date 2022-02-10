The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host County Commissioners Keith Baker (District 1), Greg Felt (District 2) and Rusty Granzella (District 3) at a public Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
The commissioners will present updates and respond to questions submitted in advance, a press release stated. Questions can be submitted before Feb. 18 to karendils4@gmail.com.
Their reports will include topics such as workforce and economic development, affordable housing, transportation planning, use and health of public lands and forests, COVID-19 response, fairgrounds, potential senior living project, status of implementation of the county comprehensive plan and updates needed for the land use code.
The Zoom link can be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org.
