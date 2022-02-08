U.S. stocks saw no major moves to start the week Monday, with equities bouncing around the flat mark for most of the day.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 0.4 percent but was coming off the best weekly gain so far this year.
Global equities were mostly higher, led by Asian markets.
Bonds were little changed, with the 10-year benchmark Treasury yield holding above 1.9 percent, the highest level since December 2019.
In commodity markets the price of crude oil was down 92 cents to $91.39 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $14.80 to $1.822 per ounce.
Encouraging corporate earnings announcements, along with stronger job growth last week, offered a boost to sentiment, while Federal Reserve rate hikes and geopolitical risks stemming from the potential Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to raise concerns.
