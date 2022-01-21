The 17th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Produced each year by the Winter Wildlands Alliance, the film line-up includes 14 documentaries with a focus on outdoor winter experiences.
This season includes “Snow Rangers” by Wool Hat Creative, a short film that follows the Colorado Mountain Club’s backcountry program to help expand winter recreation in southwest Colorado.
All proceeds from the film festival in Salida will benefit Colorado Mountain Club’s Conservation Program, which is based in Salida, said Connor Maher, Colorado Mountain Club stewardship coordinator.
Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands, a press release stated.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 p.m.
Admission costs $15 and tickets can be purchased online at cmc.org/BCFF or at salidasteamplant.com.
