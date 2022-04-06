Adam Martinez, who was arrested by Salida Police Jan. 21 on a misdemeanor charge of harassment by phone or computer, appeared in Chaffee County Court Tuesday for a hearing.
Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull granted the defense’s request for a bill of particulars and ordered the deputy district attorney to file a formal complaint against Martinez detailing what allegedly occurred in the incident for which Martinez was arrested.
Martinez is scheduled to appear at 10:15 April 12 for arraignment.
