A wreck on U.S. 285/24 between Trout Creek Pass and Antero Junction, at mile marker 225, resulted in one death and closed the highway for about 3½ hours on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Paul Clark reported.
The wreck occurred at 4:32 p.m. when a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling eastbound, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound.
The 41-year-old male driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Konecny of Fairplay, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 59-year-old female passenger in the Tahoe sustained serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver and another passenger in the Tahoe were unharmed. All were transported by ambulance to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a CSP public information officer, reported that the highway reopened at 7:46 p.m.
