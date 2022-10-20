Equity markets ended lower today, despite earnings reports that continue to highlight a resilient consumer.
Companies like Netflix and United Airlines, as well as big banks, have all exceeded analyst expectations for the third quarter, driven by healthy consumer demand.
Nonetheless, markets fell more than 0.5 percent on the day, although the S&P 500 is still up more than 3.0 percent this week thus far.
Treasury yields have also resumed their climb higher, with the u.s. 10-year yield now at 4.12 percent, close to the highs of the year.
The U.S. dollar index is also higher, up about 0.7 percent today and up close to 18.0 percent this year.
The moves higher in yields and the dollar can put downward pressure on equity markets and valuations broadly.
This week’s housing data continues to show a softening in the overall housing market.
Yesterday the NAHB housing market index fell to 38, the lowest levels since 2012, highlighting weakening homebuilder sentiment, particularly in the single-family housing market.
Effective 30-year mortgage rates are now 7.21 percent, the highest in 20 years, which is also putting downward pressure on housing demand.
This morning mortgage loans applications saw a drop by -3.7 percent over the last week, the fourth consecutive weekly decline, now at the lowest levels since 2014.
Overall, Edward Jones analysts said we continue to see the Fed rate-hiking cycle having the most impact on interest-rate sensitive parts of the economy, the housing market likely being the biggest among these.
Perhaps the silver lining is that a softening housing market should, over tim, translate to moderating shelter and rent components of core inflation.
While the market seems to be finding some footing this month, data released in the weeks ahead could solidity the path of markets into year-end.
Next week, the third quarter U.S. gross domestic product figures will be released on Thursday, followed by core PCE inflation data on Friday.
After two quarters of negative GDP growth in the first half ot the year, expectations are calling for third-quarter GDP to rebound to 1.5 percent.
Given the resilient economic and earnings data over the pat few weeks, including better-than-expected manufacturing and services data, we continue to expect positive GDP results in the third quarter.
The Atlanta GDP Now forecast, which tracks economic data and develops GDP forecasts weekly based on these, is showing positive 2.8 percent GDP growth for the third quarter in the U.S.
Overal, analysts said they would expect economic growth to slow after a potential rebound in the third quarter, given the outsized pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which have a lag impact on the real economy.
