The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees unanimously approved a letter of support for Monarch Gardens, a proposed 36-unit low-income housing tax credit project at 75 Nickerson Ave., Monday at the board’s first meeting of 2023.
The request was submitted by Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., which intends to submit application to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority in connection to the project.
Northwest has indicated it intends for units to be income restricted to 30-60 percent of area median income.
In other business Trustee Dean Edwards made a motion to approve an engineering proposal and contract for the Poncha U.S. 285/50 water main submitted by Crabtree Group.
Funding for the project would include American Relief Funds.
Trustees approved two liquor licenses, one for CF Altitude LLC, doing business as Alta Store No. 6141, and the other for Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Other items approved included:
• Resolution 2023-1 establishing posting places.
• Resolution 2023-2 establishing the Town of Poncha Springs’ comprehensive plan as the town’s 3-mile plan per Colorado Revised Statute.
