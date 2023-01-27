The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees unanimously approved a letter of support for Monarch Gardens, a proposed 36-unit low-income housing tax credit project at 75 Nickerson Ave., Monday at the board’s first meeting of 2023.

The request was submitted by Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., which intends to submit application to the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority in connection to the project.

