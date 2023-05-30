Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson announced in a May 26 letter to city council his intent to leave his position with the city no later than Aug. 1. 

The letter, according to a press release, was “intended to provide an orderly and smooth transition of leadership for the city ahead of the 2023 general election.” 

