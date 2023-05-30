Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson announced in a May 26 letter to city council his intent to leave his position with the city no later than Aug. 1.
The letter, according to a press release, was “intended to provide an orderly and smooth transition of leadership for the city ahead of the 2023 general election.”
Nelson has been city administrator since October 2018.
The city wrote that Nelson indicated in his letter that this “transition” began in October with the hiring of Assistant City Administrator Christy Doon.
Nelson and Doon will work collaboratively with Mayor Dan Shore to create an orderly hand-off of duties moving forward, and there will be no reduction in services provided to the community, according to the press release.
“Mr. Nelson shared with me and the city council a variety of personal and professional reasons for his desire to leave his position,” Shore said in the release.
“It is Drew’s prerogative as a professional to seek out new and different challenges, and we do not begrudge him that.
“We have been fortunate to have the benefit of Drew’s leadership for the past four and a half years, during which the city has experienced a dramatic rebuilding of city staff and forward progress on a myriad of projects. As he seeks new challenges, we wish him all the best.”
The city wrote that Nelson stated in his letter, “I am grateful for the opportunity that you have provided me to work with outstanding elected officials and staff. We have collectively collaborated on establishing the City of Salida as a top-performing organization. As the longest tenured administrator in Salida’s modern history, I can testify that the accomplishments of the city have been significant and will endure long after my departure. The incredible staff at the city is now positioned for long-term success and stability, and it has been one of the highlights of my career to witness this transformation.”
