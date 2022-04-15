The Buena Vista school board reviewed reports at its Monday meeting on special education, the gifted and talented program, bilingual students, reading intervention and school activities.
LaRee Bearss presented her findings on students enrolled in special education, saying that 145 students currently are receiving services.
Diane Look presented the numbers for students considered gifted or talented, citing that 34 students currently are on an Advanced Learning Plan. She said they offer students in these plans extended learning opportunities and services to focus on meeting each student’s needs.
Angelee Hodges and Nancy Jones reported on Early Language Learners in the school system, stating that currently 39 students fit the classification. They described programs centered around helping to advance bilingual students’ grasp of English.
Kaya Bell spoke on the elementary school’s intervention in helping students reach their current reading level. John Emilsson, with help from Misty Cronsell and Oliver Reed, presented their efforts in reading intervention classes for middle school students, a total of 38 students from grades six to eight enrolled in a reading intervention class.
Activities Director Troy Baker reported his findings last, saying that in the middle school 230 of the 145 students participated in a sport during the 2021-2022 school year. This meant that most students were involved in more than one activity.
The high school showed a similar trend, with 270 of the 262 students involved.
In other business, the board put the process of naming buildings on hold until the next meeting April 24, due to the board members needing more time to look over the proposal.
The board voted unanimously in favor of pushing back the date.
The board unanimously approved payroll for April, bullying report and investigation forms and the Board Members Code of Conduct.
