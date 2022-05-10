A commencement ceremony Saturday at Salida SteamPlant honored the 41 students who received a degree or certificate in 2022 from the Salida campus of Colorado Mountain College.
Nine graduates attended the ceremony with an audience of about 65 people.
This year was the first time a student had graduated from the CMC Salida campus with a bachelor’s degree. Kelley Nelson and Stacey Turner both received a bachelor of applied science degree in leadership and management.
The CMC Salida branch was approved in 2019 and first offered classes in January 2020.
Fourteen students received an associate degree in subjects such as business, psychology and accounting. Twenty-five certificates were given to students in early childhood education, EMT basic and nurse aide.
Several Salida High School students received the nurse aide certification. CMC Salida offers concurrent enrollment in collaboration with the high school. Amy Dennis, assistant dean of student affairs, said more than 100 high school students are currently enrolled in the program.
Kaitlynn Garcia was the student speaker at the event and Angel Rowell delivered the commencement address. Rowell is president of the Salida Business Alliance.
Awards for faculty of the year were presented to Jonathan Burk, associate EMT professor, and Sarah Simko, accounting teacher. Jamie Kruis, assistant dean of instruction, received the staff of the year award.
Twenty-three of the 41 graduating students received their certification in either EMT basic or nurse aide. Dennis said the Salida branch tends to focus on health care in addition to offering general education classes. Debbie Eggleston, a CMC faculty member and registered nurse at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, recited the nurse aide oath at the ceremony.
After the ceremony concluded, graduates participated in the tradition of throwing decorated rubber ducks into the Arkansas River to see whose duck could race downstream the fastest.
